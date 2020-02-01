Sheriff's office probed for possible misuse of grant funds

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating a southeastern Michigan law enforcement agency in connection with the possible misuse of grant funding.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Office of Inspector General have been looking into grants provided to the Monroe County sheriff’s office, The Monroe News reported Saturday.

Grants from the funding program have been used to pay overtime on drug cases and investigations.

“In July of last year, I was informed by an employee that on two separate occasions within the previous year two employees may have submitted or attempted to submit for ... grant overtime and didn’t work as scheduled,” Sheriff Dale Malone told the newspaper. “The matter was turned over to an outside agency for review. Our officers are cooperating in the investigation.”

Monroe County is just north of Michigan’s state line with Ohio.