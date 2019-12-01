Sheriff: Florida deputy fatally shoots teen burglary suspect

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says a deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old burglary suspect who pointed a gun at him following a brief chase.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara says the shooting happened early Sunday after deputies responded to a burglary call.

Two deputies spotted a car leaving the area and pursued it. Mascara says the driver crashed the vehicle and then sped away and ran over a deputy’s foot as authorities approached.

The vehicle crashed again, and the driver and passenger fled. Mascara says the driver “aggressively resisted all attempts to comply” with a deputy’s orders. When he pulled a firearm, Mascara says the deputy fired, striking and killing him.

Authorities initially said the man was 20, but later identified him as 16-year-old Yemerson Melendez.

The deputy is on administrative leave.