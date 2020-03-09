Sheriff: Deputy fatally shoots armed man in Cass County

BACKUS, Minn. (AP) — Cass County sheriff's officials say an armed man was fatally shot by a deputy before another man was found dead in a nearby home.

Sheriff Tom Burch said dispatchers received a report of an intruder at a residence in Backus about 1:30 p.m. Sunday and were told that a shot had been fired.

Responding deputies encountered an armed man in the street, according to sheriff's officials

Burch said the man approached deputies with his gun and was fatally shot by a deputy.

An adult male was found dead inside the residence from which the call was made, officials said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting Cass County with the investigation.