Robbers apologize for hitting wrong apartment, steal anyway

CLEVELAND (AP) — A pair of robbers apologized profusely after saying they broke into the wrong Cleveland apartment but robbed the man inside anyway, according to police reports.

The robbers repeatedly told the male resident they wouldn't hurt him but had to “get something out of it” since they were already there, the reports said.

No arrests have been made in the Wednesday robbery and the 32-year-old victim wasn't injured, cleveland.com reported.

Police reports say the man heard noises on his fire escape about 2 a.m., opened a window and found two men pointing guns at him.

Despite their mistake, the robbers took the man's video game player, shoes, clothes, $800 in cash, iPhone and car keys. They escaped through the window and out the fire escape, the reports said.