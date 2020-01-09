Prosecutor: Western Michigan deputy justified in shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan sheriff’s deputy was justified in fatally shooting an armed man in November, a prosecutor said Thursday.

Kent County Deputy James Davis has been cleared of any misconduct in the Nov. 24 shooting of Steven Forrest Saucier, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said.

Saucier was shot at a home in Gaines Township after deputies were called there on a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies said Saucier met them at the front door with a gun.

Becker determined that Deputy Elizabeth Donovan’s life was in danger when Saucier pushed her to the ground and held a .45-caliber revolver in a position that left it pointed at her. Saucier was intoxicated and belligerent, Becker said.

“One of the more powerful pieces of evidence which leads to the conclusion that this shooting is justified can be found in the statement of Deputy Donovan just after the incident happened,” Becker wrote in a report. “She told Deputy Davis, ‘You saved my life. Seriously.’”

The statement was captured on in-car police video.