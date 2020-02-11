Police shoot, kill dog during chaotic traffic stop

RINGWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Two police officers shot and killed a dog that ran toward them after its owner released the animal during a traffic stop in northern New Jersey, authorities said.

The shooting culminated a series of events that began Monday when Wanaque police tried to stop a tractor-trailer that was being driven erratically by John Baker, 54, of Spring Lake, Florida, authorities said. When Baker — who allegedly was driving drunk — refused to stop, Ringwood police also responded and forced him to stop the truck.

Baker eventually let the dog off its chain during the stop despite warnings from police, authorities said. One officer fired one shot at the pit bull as it lunged at them, while another fired four or five times, authorities said. The first shot that hit the dog did not stop it, but it eventually died.

Baker was charged in Ringwood with five counts of aggravated assault on a police officer — one for each cop present at the time. He also faces eluding and drunken driving charges in Wanaque, as well as numerous motor vehicle citations in both jurisdictions.

It wasn't known Tuesday whether Baker has an attorney, and a telephone number for him could not be located.