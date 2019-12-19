Police: 1 shot during disturbance at Oklahoma City mall

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — One person was shot Thursday inside an Oklahoma City mall during what police were calling a disturbance involving two people.

Police tweeted Thursday evening that the shooting appeared to be an “isolated incident” at Penn Square Mall. They said in the twee that no suspect description was immediately available.

Police said they're still working to clear the mall.

Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence in the parking lot.