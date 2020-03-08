Police investigate fatal shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in eastern Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City police said officers were called to the area around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate a shooting, and they found the victim who had died at the scene. The victim wasn't immediately identified.

Police spokesman Capt. David Jackson said witnesses told officers the victim had been walking down the street and acting erratically before the shooting. The man approached a vehicle and appeared to talk to someone for a short time before he was shot.

The vehicle had left the area before officers arrived.

Police are looking to review any surveillance video that may have captured the shooting.

No arrests have been announced.