Police conduct internal inquiry after protester is wounded

PARIS (AP) — Paris police are conducting an internal investigation after a video clip emerged of an apparent police projectile hitting an anti-government protester in the eye.

The explicit video shows what appears to be a tear gas grenade hitting the head of a protester and wounding him.

Paris police said Tuesday that they are referring the case to the Inspectorate General of the National Police, the IGPN, the body that investigates allegations of police misconduct.

Last Saturday, there were scuffles between Paris police and activists on the anniversary of the birth of the yellow vest movement against government policies seen as favoring the rich.

Police used tear gas as protesters tried to smash windows and enter a shopping mall.