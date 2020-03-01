Police arrest man in deadly weekend Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in a popular Kansas City entertainment district that killed one person and injured four others.

Devon L. Carter, 25, has been charged with armed criminal action in connection with the shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Sunday.

Prosecutors said the shooting appeared to be related to an earlier altercation that took place inside a Westport nightclub. Police said a gunman fired shots from a white sport utility vehicle traveling in the Westport district in midtown Kansas City, Missouri.

An off-duty police officer witnessed the shooting and fired his gun at thee SUV.

One man was killed in the shooting, two other men were in critical condition and another man and a woman suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.