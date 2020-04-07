Police: Suspect wanted in theft of 3K pills from pharmacy

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are searching for a suspect accused of cutting a hole through the roof of a pharmacy and stealing thousands of opioid pills from inside.

Anne Arundel County police posted pictures of the alleged suspect on social media Monday, calling for anyone with information to contact detectives.

The suspect, pictured in security photos with their face covered by a hat and bandana, is accused of stealing more than 3,000 OxyContin tablets from the Glen Burnie business. The photos showed the unknown person outside the business during daylight hours, and apparently inside.

OxyContin is a prescription painkiller. Its FDA-approved label warns that even if taken as prescribed, the drug can carry potentially lethal risks of addiction and abuse.