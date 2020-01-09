Police: Officer shot, killed man with gun in rural Missouri

BISMARCK, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a rural police officer shot and killed a man as police responded to a report of a woman being assaulted.

Police in Bismarck, a town of about 1,500 residents some 75 miles (121 kilometers) south of St. Louis, say the man pointed a gun at an officer, who then fatally shot the man.

Police said in a news release that officers had ordered the man to drop the gun. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the officer and the man were not released.

The officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.