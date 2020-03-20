Police: Man who shot daughter in the neck arrested

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta man who shot his 3-year-old daughter in the neck while handling a gun has been arrested, authorities said.

Police charged Sahir Duvall, 28, with reckless conduct Friday after he took his daughter to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for her injuries, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Duvall “unintentionally shot himself in the hand,” inside his apartment and the same bullet struck the daughter in the neck, Police Spokesman Steve Avery said. Both Duvall and the girl are in stable condition, Avery added.

Duvall was released from prison in June 2019 and ordered to complete four years of probation for weapons charges. He has previously been arrested over a dozen times on various charges, including aggravated assault.

After his arrest, Duvall was taken to a hospital detention center. He is expected to be booked into a county jail after his release from the hospital.