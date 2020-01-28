Police: Handcuffed man shot and killed inside cruiser

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (AP) — A man who had been handcuffed with his arms behind his back by police in Maryland was shot and killed inside an officer's cruiser.

Prince George's County police officers responded Monday night to reports that a driver had struck multiple vehicles near the Temple Hills community, spokeswoman Christina Cotterman told news outlets during a news conference.

When officers located the driver, they smelled PCP and believed the man was under the influence, Cotterman said.

The suspect was buckled into the front passenger seat of the vehicle, which Cotterman said is normal for Prince George's County police. The officer then got into the driver's seat.

Two independent witnesses told police they either saw or heard a struggle, and heard loud bangs coming from the cruiser, according to Cotterman.

The man was shot multiple times by the officer's service weapon, the police spokeswoman said. Officers performed lifesaving measures and took the man to a hospital. He died a short time later.

Police haven't publicly identified the suspect because family members had not yet been notified.

The shooting wasn't caught on body-camera video because the officer didn't have one, Cotterman said. Investigators were looking for surveillance cameras in the area that may have recorded the shooting.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave. Cotterman said the officer was expected to be identified Tuesday.