Police: 3 transient men charged in death of acquaintance

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — Three men have been charged with first-degree murder after a body was found floating in a small body of water at a suburban Chicago recreational area, authorities said Wednesday.

Crystal Lake police announced Wednesday murder charges were filed against Michael M. Miller, 33,; David J. Peterson, 23, and William P. Linke, 50, in the death of Robert L. Krikie Jr., 51, whose body was found Tuesday.

When police arrived wehre Krikie's body was found, three men were at the scene, one of whom appeared to be covered in blood. Police describe the suspects, all held in the McHenry County Jail, as transients and are acquaintances. Police say the victim also has no known address and may have been acquainted with his alleged attackers.

In addition to the murder charges, Miller, Peterson and Linke have been charged with robbery, aggravated battery, concealment of a homicide and mob action.

All three men are in custody at the McHenry County Jail awaiting bond hearings, police said. It wasn’t immediately known if the suspects have obtained legal representation.