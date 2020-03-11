Phoenix police: 28-year-old man was homicide victim in SUV

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have released the identity of a homicide victim found shot in a crashed SUV as a 28-year-old man.

The victim of the shooting Tuesday was identified as Frankie Christopher Garcia, said Sgt. Tommy Thompson, a Police Department spokesman.

No description of the suspect was released but Thompson said a second vehicle involved in the incident also might have been an SUV.