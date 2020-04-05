Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in Des Moines on Sunday morning.

Des Moines Police say the crash happened around 8 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Beaver Avenue. Officers found the victim deceased at the scene, and a dog was also killed in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian abandoned his vehicle and fled the area, but police found him nearby and arrested him without incident.

The crash remained under investigation Sunday morning.