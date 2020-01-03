Officer cleared after man booked into jail with neck brace

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police officer has been cleared of wrongdoing in the arrest of a man who was thrown to the ground by officers and later booked into jail wearing a neck brace.

Louisville Metro police Chief Steve Conrad wrote a letter to Officer Cory Evans last month that says he will face no disciplinary action for the December 2018 arrest of Jarrus Ransom, news outlets report. Evans had been charged with violating department use of force and courteous conduct policies.

Ransom was pulled over for dark window tinting on his SUV, according to an arrest citation that says an officer then noticed Ransom wasn't wearing his seat belt correctly.

An internal investigation was launched after bystanders shared videos that showed Ransom being slammed into the ground and punched during the arrest. He was taken into custody on charges including possessing a controlled substance.

Newly released body camera video shows Ransom giving officers permission to search his car. Evans is seen dumping out a drink, revealing several pills that were hidden inside it. Video shows Ransom then tackle an officer, igniting the fight caught on bystander video. He was ultimately subdued and handcuffed. Dash camera video shows Ransom later attempted to flee, launching another scuffle.

A lawsuit by Ransom filed in August 2019 still is pending against Evans, other officers and the department.