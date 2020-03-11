North Dakota superintendent charged with drunken driving

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has been charged with drunken driving nearly two weeks after she was arrested in Mandan.

A state trooper saw Baesler weaving across the center line before he stopped her, according to court documents which also indicate she failed field sobriety tests, but refused a breath test.

"Her eyes were bloodshot and watery and her speech was slightly slurred," trooper Troy Roth wrote in his report.

Baesler, 50, admitted having three beers at a restaurant in Bismarck before getting behind the wheel, the affidavit said.

Driving under the influence is a misdemeanor which carries a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Baesler said last week she plans to plead guilty when charged and will seek outpatient counseling and treatment.

She is seeking a third term as North Dakota superintendent of public instruction. It's a nonpartisan office but political parties issue letters of support for candidates.

Charles Tuttle and Underwood School District Superintendent Brandt J. Dick also are also seeking the Republican endorsement. .