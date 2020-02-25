North Carolina woman indicted in fentanyl death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has been charged with dealing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death.

A news release from the Charlotte-based U.S. Attorney's office said that Shannon White, 42, who lives on the Cherokee reservation, appeared in court Monday after being indicted by a grand jury. The news release said that the charge carries a maximum term of life imprisonment if convicted.

The indictment says that White distributed fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, in January of 2019 that resulted in the death of a victim identified only as J.F.

A defense attorney for White didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.