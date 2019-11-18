Nicaragua files weapons charges against opposition activists

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A Nicaraguan lawyer says prosecutors have charged 16 opposition activists with allegedly transporting weapons.

The accused include 13 social leaders who were arrested as they tried to bring water to hunger strikers protesting the incarceration of relatives they say are political prisoners.

Defense attorney María Oviedo says the charges are based on a police report saying authorities confiscated handguns, a shotgun and explosive devices. The charges carry a minimum sentence of five years in prison.

Police presented the detainees before government media on Monday. They were handcuffed, wearing prison uniforms and guarded by masked officers.

Police also showed the weapons allegedly seized from those arrested.