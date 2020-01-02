Inmates killed in fights at 3 Mississippi prisons this week

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Inmates have been killed in fights at three Mississippi prisons since Sunday, and all of the state's correctional facilities remain on lockdown that was put in place after the first death.

The lockdown means that inmates don't get to go outside and that they may not make phone calls or have visitors.

One inmate was killed and two were injured in a fight early Thursday at a state Regional Correctional Facility in Chickasaw County, the county's sheriff, Jim Meyers, told The Associated Press.

“We had it under control in three minutes,” Meyers said.

He said investigators were questioning inmates to find out what caused the conflict.

The inmate who died wasGregory Emary,26, of Hernando, Meyers said. Emary was serving a 16-year sentence for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

One inmate was taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, where he underwent surgery and was in intensive care, Meyers said. The third inmate was taken to a hospital in Calhoun City to be treated for cuts to his head.

The sheriff's department did not immediately release the names of the two injured inmates.

On Tuesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, an inmate died and several others were injured in a fight among prisoners. The fight broke out around 9 p.m. in one unit and soon spread to others around the facility, Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton told news outlets.

Burton was called to the scene after midnight, where she found an inmate who had suffered multiple stab wounds, she said. Sunflower County Sheriff James Haywood also confirmed the fight to news outlets.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that prisons across the state were put under lockdown after a "major disturbance" Sunday at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County. One inmate was killed and two others were hurt during that conflict. The inmate was identified as Terrandance Dobbins. An autopsy is being performed to determine the 40-year-old's cause of death, corrections officials said.

Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall announced Tuesday that she will resign in mid-January to take a job in the private sector. She is one of several state agency directors leaving their jobs as the state prepares to inaugurate a new governor Jan. 14.