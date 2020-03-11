Massachusetts man charged with raping 2 underage girls

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man raped 11- and 15-year-old girls, impregnating the older one, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.

Brian Martin, 42, of Worcester was held on $50,000 cash bail after pleading not guilty in Worcester Superior Court to seven charges including two counts of child rape aggravated by age difference, the Telegram & Gazette reported.

The alleged rapes occurred on various dates from January 2018 to last summer in either Worcester or Fitchburg, prosecutors said.

According to court documents, Martin's criminal record includes a 2011 conviction for indecent assault and battery.

Martin’s public defender, Stuart Hurowitz, did not contest the bail but retained the right for future bail hearings.

The older girl told police in November that Martin molested her between January 2018 and July 2019 and she had not been sexually active with anyone else, according to court records.

The younger girl told police in November that Martin molested her at the beginning of summer vacation last year.