Man shot, killed inside St. Louis area Waffle House
BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting inside a Waffle House restaurant in the St. Louis area.
St. Louis County police say the shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in Berkeley. The gunfire came from outside and shattered a window, wounding 26-year-old Justin Jones, of Jennings. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police released no description of a suspect.
