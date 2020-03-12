https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/crime/article/Man-gets-prison-for-assault-on-corrections-15125034.php
Man gets prison for assault on corrections officer in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Honduran man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for assaulting a female corrections officer in Tucson in 2016.
Prosecutors say 43-year-old Wilmer Martin Flores was given an 87-month prison term.
A jury previously found Flores guilty of assault on a federal officer.
Prosecutors say Flores was charged with assaulting a U.S. Bureau of Prisons corrections officer in June 2016.
They say the woman suffered serious injuries.
At the time of the assault, Flores was serving a nearly 20-year sentence for sex trafficking and kidnapping.
