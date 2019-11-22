Man found guilty of murdering British tourist in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A New Zealand jury has found a man guilty of murder in the death of 22-year-old British backpacker Grace Millane.

Millane died last December on her birthday after meeting a man through the dating app Tinder, going out for drinks with him, and then returning to his hotel apartment in central Auckland.

Prosecutors said the man strangled Millane to death, while defense lawyers had argued that the pair had been engaged in consensual erotic choking that went too far.

But the jury didn’t buy the defense. They deliberated for several hours on Friday afternoon before returning the guilty verdict.

The name of the 27-year-old man convicted of murder is being kept secret for now by court order, a restriction that is sometimes imposed in the New Zealand judicial system.