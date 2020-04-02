Man fleeing police crashes into car, killing woman, child

A man attempting to flee police hit another car, killing a woman and her 7-year-old niece on Wednesday night in Daytona, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Daytona Beach police attempted to stop Nelson Reed, 33, on Wednesday night, according to Lt. Kim Montes. She said police broke off pursuit, but Reed continued traveling east and struck a car driven by Kanadei Benjamin, 37.

Both Benjamin and the child, Zoe Chi, died at the scene, Montes said.

The highway patrol said Reed and a passenger in his vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation continues and the agency said charges are pending against Reed. The report didn't say why police were initially trying to stop Reed.