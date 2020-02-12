Man charged with stealing funds from mentally disabled woman

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut town's former superintendent of public works who police have accused of taking bribes from a local construction company was also charged with larceny for stealing from a mentally disabled woman.

Scott Bartlett, 57, allegedly stole money from a mentally disabled woman whose finances were put in his care under the wishes of her dying father, a friend of Bartlett and his wife, according to arrest documents.

Bartlett was arraigned Monday. He didn't enter a plea and the case is being continued to March 26.

Bartlett and his attorney declined to comment as they left the court house, the Connecticut Post reported.

The daughter's accounts were intended to cover her living expenses but Bartlett used the funds for his own purposes, according to court documents. The woman was given gift cards to fast food restaurants for her meals while Bartlett and his wife ate at restaurants and spent hundreds at a wholesale club, the documents state.

Bartlett, the former superintendent of public works in Fairfield, and the head of a local construction company, pleaded not guilty in October in connection with an alleged scheme to dump contaminated waste on town property.

Charges against Bartlett and Jason Julian, co-owner of Julian Enterprises, include larceny, forgery and illegal dumping.

According to court documents, Bartlett was in financial trouble and agreed to allow Julian to dump the material in exchange for monetary kickbacks.

The cleanup of the site has already cost Fairfield taxpayers more than $779,000.

Bartlett was fired by the town.