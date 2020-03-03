Man charged with leaving child unattended in car at casino

LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man is facing child neglect charges for allegedly leaving his 3-year-old son unattended in a car in a casino parking lot while temperatures outside were well below freezing, police said.

Police responding to a tip found the child in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Twin River Casino in Lincoln at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday. The temperature at the time was about 19 degrees, Capt. Philip Gould said in a statement.

The child was in a car seat, with a coat and hat on, but the car was locked and turned off.

Jermaine Jenkins, 38, of Pawtucket, returned to the car, told officers the boy was his son and that he had gone inside the casino for a “couple of minutes," Gould said.

But police say based on surveillance video, the child was alone for about 11 minutes.

The child’s mother took custody of the child. Jenkins was charged with felony cruelty or neglect of a child and released. The case was not listed in online court records and it's unclear if he has an attorney.

A child was also left unattended in a car in the casino's parking lot on Saturday.