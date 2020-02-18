Man accused of pushing co-worker off bin found in Mexico

HAMBURG, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of pushing a co-worker off the top of a grain bin in southwest Iowa has been found in Mexico and returned to the United States, authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release Tuesday that Pedro Andrade, 37, was located last week outside Medina, Mexico, and taken into custody by Mexican authorities. He's since been returned to Houston, where he's being held in the Harris County Jail awaiting his return to Iowa, the service said. Iowa court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

The Iowa arrest warrant says he's charged with attempted murder. A Fremont County court document says the co-worker survived his 60-foot (18.3-meter) fall Oct. 10 as he and other workers were dismantling a grain bin in Hamburg. He told an investigator that Andrade had found out that Andrade's wife and the worker were having an affair.

The man wasn't sure that Andrade had unhooked him from safety lines, he told the investigator, but was sure Andrade had pushed him off the bin.