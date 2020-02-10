Man accused in shooting outside bar faces sentencing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man accused of shooting into a crowd outside a bar in downtown Burlington, Vermont, and seriously injuring a bystander is facing sentencing.

WCAX-TV reports that Rashad Nashid had pleaded guilty in August to illegal gun possession related to the shooting outside Nectar's in February 2018 and his firing of an assault rifle at a shooting range the day before.

Nashid was not allowed to have a gun because of prior convictions in New Jersey.

He is expected to be sentenced in federal court on Monday.