Life sentence affirmed in drug-related death in SW Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — An appeals court has upheld a life sentence for a man who was blamed for the drug-related death of another man in the Kalamazoo area.

The federal court says the sentence is "severe and perhaps even misguided as a matter of criminal justice policy" but still constitutional.

Steve Whyte was accused of providing heroin that caused the fatal overdose of Adam Boomers in 2016. He denied the allegation and claimed he was set up by a different drug dealer in the Kalamazoo area.

The government's trial witnesses included a man who said he served as the conduit between Whyte and Boomers.

Prior convictions enhanced Whyte's sentence in federal court.