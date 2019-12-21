License suspended for ex-judge who pleaded guilty to perjury

The law license of a former southeastern Michigan judge who pleaded guilty to lying under oath was suspended, officials said.

The Attorney Discipline Board said the suspension of ex-Livingston County judge Theresa Brennan was effective Dec. 3, the day she was convicted of perjury, The Detroit News reported Friday. Brennan was a judge for 14 years before she was removed in June by the Michigan Supreme Court.

Brennan was accused of lying during a deposition about erasing data from her iPhone shortly after her husband filed for divorce in 2016. She will get her sentence on Jan. 17.

Separately, Brennan was accused of many ethics violations in how she ran her office as well as for a relationship with a state police detective during a murder trial. Jerome Kowalski has been granted a new trial.