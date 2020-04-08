Large gathering in Omaha park ends in fatal shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A large gathering for a barbecue in an Omaha park — despite an order that limits crowds to fewer than 10 people — ended in a fatal shooting, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in Benson Park, where police say three people were wounded. The victims were found by officers in the park's lot and were taken to area hospitals, police said. One of the victims, 18-year-old Waw Gach, later died of his injuries.

The two others, a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, received injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said they had been called about an hour earlier to the park to break up the gathering of about 100 people.

Both state and local officials have issued enforceable mandates limiting the number of people who can gather as officials seek to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Police did not detail what may have led to the shooting and had not announced any arrests by Wednesday morning.