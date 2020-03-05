Landowner shoots cougar that killed goats near The Dalles

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — A landowner fatally shot a cougar Monday that had killed several goats in a neighborhood near The Dalles along the Columbia River Gorge, state officials said.

The cougar had killed five goats near homes in two separate incidents last week and on Sunday, according to Oregon Fish and Wildlife.

The animal had been shot at previously by one of the landowners who lost goats.

Cougar sightings and activity sometimes occur in this part of The Dalles because it's near forested habitat, officials said, but the multiple sightings and livestock killings caused concern for local wildlife managers, who also had tried to find the cougar.

The person who shot the cougar coordinated with Fish and Wildlife and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The cougar killed was an adult female in good body condition.

Oregon is home to more than 6,000 cougars of all age classes.