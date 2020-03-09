Kansas inmate who escaped from prison has been captured

LARNED, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas inmate who escaped from a state prison has been captured.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said in a news release that 52-year-old Ronald Smith was apprehended at 7:25 p.m. Sunday. No details were provided.

He had been reported missing earlier in the day from the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility after he failed to show up to his work assignment.

Smith is serving a sentence for 2018 Reno County convictions for drug possession, theft, burglary and fleeing.