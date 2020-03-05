Inmate who attacked hospital staffer not guilty

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota State Hospital inmate who assaulted and attempted to murder a staff member in 2019 has been found not guilty.

Jason Benefiel, 32, was accused of choking, striking and kicking an employee at the hospital where he was a patient.

KQDJ reports Southeast District Court, Judge Cherie Clark Wednesday found that Benefiel had, in fact, committed the crimes as charged, but concluded he was not criminally responsible because he doesn't have the “substantial capacity" or ability to understand the consequences of his conduct.

Benefiel was ordered to be committed to the North Dakota State Hospital for evaluation with a final disposition scheduled for May 5th.