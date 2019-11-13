Police dog killed during pursuit in Indianapolis-area woods

This July, 20, 2015 photo, shows Fishers K-9 officer Harlej, who was killed while tracking a suspected drunken driver in a wooded area in Fishers, Ind., early Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Officers were pursuing the motorist when the man stopped his vehicle and ran into a neighborhood just north of Indianapolis. Fishers police Sgt. Tom Weger said officers arrested the man, who had a leg injury believed inflicted by the dog. Harlej was found dead nearby. Weger says Harlej likely died of a gunshot wound. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — Suburban Indianapolis police say a police dog was killed while tracking a suspected drunken driver in a wooded area.

Fishers police Sgt. Tom Weger tells The Indianapolis Star that officers were pursuing the motorist early Wednesday when the man stopped his vehicle and ran into a neighborhood just north of Indianapolis.

Officer Jarred Koopman and the 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, named Harlej (HAR’-lee), pursued the driver on foot. Koopman let the dog run ahead when the suspect disappeared into the woods.

Weger says Koopman heard what he believed was a gunshot moments later.

Officers arrested the man, who had a leg injury believed inflicted by the dog. Harlej was found dead nearby. Weger says Harlej likely died of a gunshot wound.

Police arrested a woman who was also in the vehicle.