Honolulu man charged in killings of his girlfriend and son

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii man accused of killing his girlfriend and their infant son had an initial hearing at the Honolulu Police Department headquarters.

Authorities charged 21-year-old Kendall Rashad Ramsey Tuesday with first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of a 23-year-old woman and a 6-month-old boy.

Ramsey appeared before Judge William Domingo via video conferencing from the police department.

Initial appearances for felony cases are normally held at the Honolulu District Court, but are temporarily being held at the police station to comply with state and city measures meant to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately announce causes of the deaths but police said the woman died of at least one stab wound.

Ramsey also was charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with a two-vehicle collision in which the driver of a second vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Ramsey's bail was set at $2 million.

State Public Defender James Tabe said his office represents Ramsey but that it was too early to comment on the case.

Police arrested Ramsey early Thursday in connection with the deaths in the Ewa Beach area. A witness told officers she found the woman and an infant dead inside an apartment.

Police issued an all-points bulletin on a suspect’s vehicle. Around the same time, officers from the Wahiawa Police Station responded to a collision.

The drivers involved in the crash were taken to a hospital. Police identified one of the drivers as the homicide suspect and arrested him.

Ramsey was stationed at the U.S. Army's Schofield Barracks in Honolulu before he was honorably discharged, the Army said.