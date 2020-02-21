Guilty plea in card scam; losses as high as $550,000

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans man has pleaded guilty in connection with a credit card scam that prosecutors say caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses, the U.S. Attorneys Office said Friday.

Jeffery Joseph, 25, pleaded guilty to charges including identity theft and conspiracy to commit access device fraud, court records and the prosecutors' news release said. The plea was entered Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Joseph and others obtained stolen credit and debit card information, encoded it onto cards, and then used that information to purchase items at stores.

An 18-page “factual basis” filed in connection with Joseph's plea says Joseph and others caused between $250,000 and $550,000 in losses. He is to be sentenced in May and faces a possible sentence of as much as 15 years.