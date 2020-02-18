Former labor union official accused of embezzling

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A former officer in a North Dakota labor union is accused of embezzling from the organization.

An indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Fargo accuses Chad Michael Waldoch of stealing more than $107,000 from the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, Transportation Local 980.

Court documents say the assets were embezzled between January 2012 and October 2017 while Waldoch served as the union's secretary-treasurer.

KFGO reports Waldoch was arrested Friday in Fargo. A trial is scheduled to begin March 31.

Waldoch did not immediately return a call for comment.