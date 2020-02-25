Former commission chair charged in online harassment

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A former county official from north Alabama is accused of using fake social media profiles to harass people.

Onetime Limestone County Commission Chairman Jackie Mark Yarbrough was arrested Monday on charges of harassing communications and criminal impersonation.

The News Courier reported Tuesday the charges are related to a fake Facebook account that was used to post harassing messages. Comments from the account included memes and derogatory statements about two current county commissioners and a sheriff's candidate, the paper reported.

Court records weren't available to show whether Yarbrough has a defense attorney.