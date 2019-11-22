Fall 2020 trial set for woman accused of killing ex-senator

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2015, file photo, Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, R-Pocahontas, speaks at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. A fall 2020 trial has been set for Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell who's charged with capital murder in the death of former Sen. Collins. A state judge on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, set a Oct. 19, 2020 trial date for O'Donnell. less FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2015, file photo, Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, R-Pocahontas, speaks at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. A fall 2020 trial has been set for Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell who's ... more Photo: Danny Johnston, AP Photo: Danny Johnston, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fall 2020 trial set for woman accused of killing ex-senator 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (AP) — A judge has set a fall 2020 trial date for a woman charged with killing a former Arkansas state lawmaker who was found dead outside her home.

Jonesboro television station KAIT report s that the judge on Friday scheduled Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell’s trial to begin Oct. 19. She is charged with capital murder in the death of former Republican state Sen. Linda Collins.

Collins, who went by Collins-Smith in the Legislature, was found dead June 4 outside her home in Pocahontas, which is about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock. Investigators said she died from multiple stab wounds.

Prosecutors have said they’re seeking the death penalty against O’Donnell, who is also charged with abusing a corpse and evidence tampering.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.