Nine-month-old dies after injury at Minnesota home day care

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials are investigating the death of a 9-month-old boy at a home day care in central Minnesota.

State regulators have suspended the license of the Brainerd day care operator while the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and Ramsey County Medical Examiner investigate.

The Star Tribune reports that the Minnesota Department of Human Services’ licensing order says there was an “incident involving a serious injury to a child,” though it contained no specifics.

Emergency responders found the boy unresponsive after they were called to the home Nov. 12. He died soon after at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd, 120 miles (190 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.

Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard on Wednesday identified the infant as 9-month-old Zander Miller of Brainerd.

