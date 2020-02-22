Convicted murderer killed in North Carolina prison fight

HOOKERTON, N.C. (AP) —

A convicted murderer has been killed in a prison fight, according to North Carolina public safety officials.

Officials said 23-year-old Andre A. Young-Johnson was fatally injured Friday morning when he was struck with a homemade weapon in a housing unit at Maury Correctional Institution. He was pronounced dead about half an hour later.

Young-Johnson was serving a 25-year sentence after pleading guilty to second degree murder in the 2017 strangulation death of a man in Mecklenburg County.

The other offender who was involved in the incident was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The state Department of Public Safety is conducting an internal investigation and says it is also cooperating with a criminal investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.