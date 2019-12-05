Close associates of Israeli PM to be indicted in graft case

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: Abir Sultan, AP Photo: Abir Sultan, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Close associates of Israeli PM to be indicted in graft case 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s state prosecutor says he intends to indict a number of close associates of the Israeli prime minister in a graft case involving a $2 billion purchase of German submarines.

A statement from prosecutor Shai Nitzan’s office Thursday says seven people are to be indicted in the case, known as “file 3000,” pending a hearing. Among them are Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s personal attorney, a former senior official in Netanyahu’s office and the former head of the Israeli navy.

The men are being charged with various offenses, among them bribery, money laundering and fraud.

Netanyahu was questioned, but not named as a suspect, in the submarine probe. He has been indicted in three other corruption cases and has denied wrongdoing.