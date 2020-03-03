Charges dropped against couple in veteran nonprofit case

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — Prosecutors dropped charges against a New Hampshire couple accused of receiving $12,000 in stolen funds from a Hanover nonprofit for military veterans.

The Valley News reports Sarah Healey Donahue and Alexander Donahue faced charges of receiving stolen property. Prosecutors said they accepted two checks from Alexander Donahue’s mother, Danielle Goodwin, for a house.

Goodwin pleaded guilty in 2018 to taking nearly $100,000 from Project Vetcare, which she co-founded. A judge recently agreed to impose nine months of a previously suspended jail sentence; prosecutors said Goodwin violated her plea deal by giving contradictory testimony at the couple's trial.

The jury “was deeply split as to whom to hold responsible for the crimes,” prosecutor Marcie Hornick said.

Prosecutors said Goodwin told police she instructed Sarah Donahue to write the checks from Project Vetcare and that she knew the money wasn't hers to give. But in a prison phone call, Goodwin said “any mother worth half her weight would fall on her sword all day long.” She testified the money was hers to give because Project Vetcare owed her money.

A jury acquitted Alexander Donahue of a theft charge and was hung on others; prosecutors planned a second trial.

The Donohues' attorneys said they were happy with the outcome.