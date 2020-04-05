Capital murder charge filed in death of Wichita woman, girl

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man has been charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter in Wichita.

The suspect, Daniel Lopez, has not been arrested. Sedgwick County authorities charged him in the deaths of Mickayla Sorell, 25, and her daughter, Natalya Sorell. They were found dead at their home Monday after Mickayla Sorell’s co-workers called to report she had not reported for work. Police believe the shooting occurred Saturday evening.

Wichita police presented the case against Daniel Lopez to the district attorney’s office Friday afternoon. KWCH reported.

Lopez is also charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.