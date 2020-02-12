https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/crime/article/Burglary-suspect-spotted-on-roof-school-placed-15050625.php
Burglary suspect spotted on roof; school placed on lockdown
PHOENIX (AP) — A school in Phoenix was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning until police were able to remove and arrest a burglary suspect who was spotted on the roof, police said.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says the suspect refused to cooperate with officers who resorted to use non-lethal means to take him into custody.
The lockdown of Phoenix Christian Preparatory School was lifted after the suspect was removed from the roof.
No additional information was released.
