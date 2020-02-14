Bond denied for 2 men linked to white supremacist group

Jacob Kaderli, left, and Michael Helterbrand, right, sit with Helterbrand's attorney Radford Bunker as Kaderli's attorney John Lovell (not pictured) speaks before Floyd County Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach (not pictured) during their bond hearing at Floyd County Superior Court in Rome, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Bond was denied Friday for the two Georgia men authorities say are linked to a violent white supremacist group known as The Base. The two men are charged, along with 22-year-old Luke Lane of Silver Creek, of conspiring to kill members of a militant anti-fascist group and participating in a criminal gang. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) less Jacob Kaderli, left, and Michael Helterbrand, right, sit with Helterbrand's attorney Radford Bunker as Kaderli's attorney John Lovell (not pictured) speaks before Floyd County Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach ... more Photo: Hyosub Shin, AP Photo: Hyosub Shin, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Bond denied for 2 men linked to white supremacist group 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

ROME, Ga. (AP) — Bond was denied Friday for two Georgia men who authorities say are linked to a violent white supremacist group known as The Base.

Floyd County Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach denied bond for 19-year-old Jacob Kaderli of Dacula and 25-year-old Michael Helterbrand of Dalton, the Rome News-Tribune reported. The two men are charged, along with 22-year-old Luke Lane of Silver Creek, with conspiring to kill members of a militant anti-fascist group and participating in a criminal gang.

An attorney for Lane filed a motion seeking bond late Thursday, but no bond had been set for him yet, the newspaper reported.

The Base, a collective of hardcore neo-Nazis that operate as a paramilitary organization, has proclaimed war against minority communities within the United States and abroad, the FBI has said. Unlike other extremist groups, it's not focused on promulgating propaganda — instead the group aims to bring together highly skilled members to train them for acts of violence.

Organizers of The Base recruit fellow white supremacists online — particularly seeking out veterans because of their military training — use encrypted chat rooms and train members in military-style camps in the woods, according to experts who track extremist groups.

The group, which has the motto “learn, train, fight,” brings together white supremacists with varying ideologies.

Police confirmed last month that the three Georgia men linked to The Base were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and participating in a criminal street gang. Authorities said the men planned to kill a married couple who were anti-fascist protesters — part of the Antifa movement — and believed killing the couple would send a message to enemies of The Base.

The arrest of the three men was announced a day after three other members of the group were arrested on federal charges in Maryland and Delaware. Prosecutors said during Friday's hearing that they are exploring additional charges against the three, the newspaper reported.